WWE Raw: Dean Ambrose to defend IC title against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley proved critical in the Intercontinental title match between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins last week - all three square off for the belt tonight

Dean Ambrose will defend the Intercontinental title against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

After pinning Ambrose in last Monday's six-man tag, an increasingly aggressive Rollins earned an Intercontinental Championship that, per Triple H, would be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Taking full advantage of the lenient stipulation, The Architect battered the self-proclaimed 'Moral Compass of WWE' all over the arena, even ambushing his foe before the match.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

But Lashley - who had brawled with The Kingslayer as Raw went on the air - hit the ring and beat down the challenger, allowing Ambrose to score the pinfall before continuing the brutality by driving Rollins through a table.

Rollins will tonight again have a chance to reclaim the IC strap, but he will have his work cut out with two opponents in his path.

Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey's Raw women's title at the Royal Rumble but Banks and Rousey will be on the same side tonight

Banks and Rousey team up

Sasha Banks will challenge Ronda Rousey for her Raw women's title at Royal Rumble, but before that the pair will be on the same side to face Nia Jax and Tamina on this week's episode.

Banks seized her opportunity last week, challenging Jax for the right to face Rousey on the January 27 Sky Sports Box Office event. With best friend Bayley neutralising the threat of Tamina at ringside, The Boss handled her business with The Irresistible Force, making her foe tap out to the Bank Statement.

As their title bout looms, Banks and Rousey must join forces to face Jax and Tamina in tag team action on Raw. Respect has been high between the two so far but there have been glimpses of the arrogant Boss character in Banks, and will it surface again tonight?

Braun Strowman has not really been the same since his elbow was injured in a November attack on Raw

Is Strowman really ready for Lesnar?

After suffering a shattered right elbow in November and undergoing surgery, Braun Strowman officially competes for the first time since his injury at the Royal Rumble, where he challenges Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

The Monster Among Men was on Raw last week to throw down with The Beast Incarnate, but Lesnar refused to give Strowman or the WWE Universe the fight they wanted.

Despite what he says, is the recovering Monster truly ready for a trip to Suplex City? Strowman has suffered defeat to Lesnar before, and given his condition, the behemoth seems to be at a rarely seen disadvantage. How is he preparing for the challenge that lies ahead?