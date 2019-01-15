WATCH: Braun Strowman flips Vince McMahon's limousine!

4:02 Braun Strowman made light work of Vince McMahon's limousine on this week's Raw Braun Strowman made light work of Vince McMahon's limousine on this week's Raw

It's been a while, but Braun Strowman was back in 'wanton destruction of property' mode on Raw this week.

After being seemingly soothed by the prospect of a Universal title match - and predominantly using Baron Corbin rather than the nearby scenery on which to vent his anger - it was back to square one for the Monster Among Men.

Having smashed a window and then pulled a door from Vince's luxury vehicle while looking for Corbin, Strowman then found himself confronted by no lesser figure than the Big Boss himself.

First, McMahon issued a $100,000 fine. Amid the protests, he then stripped Strowman of his Royal Rumble shot at Brock Lesnar, an opportunity which will now go to Finn Balor.

The rage duly released, he then provided the latest demonstration of his devastating power and total absence of respect for private property by turning over Mr McMahon's limo.

Perhaps it is time for a new nickname for Braun. Perhaps he should henceforth be known as the Monster Among Insurance Claims.