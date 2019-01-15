WWE SmackDown: Rey Mysterio faces Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Rey Mysterio have already provided plenty of in-ring excitement between them

Rey Mysterio will take on Andrade 'Cien' Almas as the pair renew their rivalry on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The pair have been involved in some eye-catching moments when they have gone head-to-head - notably when Mysterio gave Almas a Canadian Destroyer on last week's show.

They have met on two occasions on the house show circuit but this will be the first time they have competed in a singles match on live television.

Mysterio has excelled after making his return to WWE and while Almas - who is 15 years his junior - has found wins hard to come by, he has impressed in the ring after a superb NXT run.

Almas collected the win last week, countering Mysterio's 619 into his hammerlock DDT finisher, in what could be the start of a long program between the pair.

1:22 Are Shane McMahon and The Miz ready to face The Bar for the SmackDown tag team titles at the Royal Rumble? Are Shane McMahon and The Miz ready to face The Bar for the SmackDown tag team titles at the Royal Rumble?

Miz to throw McMahon birthday party

Considering The Miz is declaring that he and Shane McMahon are The Best Tag Team in the World it perhaps goes without saying that one half of the best team in the world would throw "The Best Birthday Bash in the World" for the other.

The Miz clearly has plans to celebrate his tag team partner in extravagant fashion on Shane-O-Mac's birthday tonight.

Will this party help draw the two team-mates together as they prepare to challenge The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at this year's Royal Rumble event?

2:24 Daniel Bryan was attacked by AJ Styles after his match with R-Truth last week as the feud between the pair intensified Daniel Bryan was attacked by AJ Styles after his match with R-Truth last week as the feud between the pair intensified

Bryan-Styles starting to get vicious

As their WWE title showdown at the Royal Rumble draws near, the 'new' Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are turning up the heat in their already-intense rivalry.

Last Tuesday, The Phenomenal One caught Bryan off-guard with a vicious attack following the champion's match with R-Truth.

Bryan responded with an unsettling interview later that night, saying that Styles' actions weren't even close to being as vicious as he could be. Bryan vowed that Styles would see that side of him at, if not before, the Rumble.

Could Bryan choose to unleash that vicious side this week? And will the "real" Styles be ready?