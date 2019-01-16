WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan brawl in concession stand

2:05 Daniel Bryan was left down and out after a concession stand brawl with AJ Styles Daniel Bryan was left down and out after a concession stand brawl with AJ Styles

The bitter feud between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan reached a new high with a vicious concession stand brawl.

The two will compete for the WWE championship Bryan won from Styles when they go head to head at the Royal Rumble, live on Sky Sports Box Office on January 27.

Title gold is at stake but the issues between the two run far deeper, with Styles representing the section of the WWE fans whom Bryan has grown increasingly critical of in recent weeks.

On last night's SmackDown, Styles was in the concession stand area, where he was delighting his supporters with an impassioned speech and by distributing some free merchandise.

Bryan attacked him out of nowhere and a wild brawl ensued, which only came to an end when Styles slammed Bryan through a table of hot dogs, leaving him down, out and plastered in mustard.

In one of the most anticipated rematches in recent SmackDown history, Rey Mysterio collided with Andrade 'Cien' Almas in an early contender for match of the year.

With both Superstars looking to prove their superiority as well as claim a big win ahead of the Royal Rumble event, Mysterio and Almas delivered a high-octane thriller from the outset, packed with eye-catching moves and innovative offense by both men.

In the height of the action, Mysterio drilled his foe with a 619 and was seemingly nearing victory. However, when Zelina Vega got on the apron and distracted the referee, Andrade swiped Rey off the top rope and connected with a hanging Hammerlock DDT, securing another win to bolster his pre-Rumble momentum.

Becky Lynch, after sipping a disgusting-looking protein shake prepared by Heavy Machinery, was in the ring, where she was confronted by her Royal Rumble opponent, SmackDown champion Asuka.

After some verbal jousting, the IIconics arrived, making the point that the title-holder was lacking class in her interactions with Lynch.

What she did not lack, however, was a victory, tapping out Billie Kay with the Asuka Lock moments after Lynch had picked up a submission victory over Peyton Royce with the Dis-Arm-Her.