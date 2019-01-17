Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast: Charlotte Flair drops in for a chat!

The Sky Sports WWE Lock Up team take a deep dive into this week's events on Raw and SmackDown

Things got heated in the Sky Sports WWE Lock Up studio as the team broke down the week's events in Raw and SmackDown.

Editor Jefferson Lake and Tech Guy TJ were forced to act as referees as Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui and Faz crossed swords in a long - and at times quite lively - debate about John Cena.

Cena was part of a fatal four-way on Raw this week, which ended with Finn Balor pinning him to earn the right to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

But what happens next has divided opinion in the wrestling world - and on this episode of the only wrestling podcast which is brought to you from within the inner sanctum of one of WWE's broadcast partners.

The crew cool off from the rage of the debate with an interview with Charlotte Flair and some thoughts from Emma 'Big E' Paton on the NXT UK TakeOver in Blackpool, before turning their attention to SmackDown.

The controversial (or was it?) Mandy Rose segment is put under the microscope and there is a mass love-in as the team run out of adjectives to describe how great the match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade was.

