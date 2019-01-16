WATCH: Highlights from the superb SmackDown match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Rey Mysterio and Andrade 'Cien' Almas' scheduled match on SmackDown was one of the most hotly-anticipated matches of recent WWE history - and it lived up to all expectations.

It was an action-packed ride of a contest featuring several eye-catching moves to delight the arena crowd and the television audience watching at home.

Time after time one man would appear to have finally bested his opponent with a devastating move, only to see them kick off and prolong the contest.

Mysterio, who turned 44 in December, proved he is still a superb performer and is more than capable of keeping pace with a competitor 15 years younger him, as Almas is.

And Almas, who was an NXT champion during his time in developmental, has already proved his own worth on the main roster with a long run of stellar performances, which - many feel - could lead to him winning a WWE championship in the very near future.

Click on the video above to check out our highlights package of the match and don't miss the full repeat of SmackDown on Sky Sports Arena at 10pm tonight.