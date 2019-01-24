WWE: Why Sasha Banks needs to bring back the Legit Boss character

Sasha Banks provided fans with a glimpse of the Legit Boss two weeks ago - and has not looked back since

The 'Legit Boss' - it would seem - is back. Two weeks ago, Sasha Banks delivered the ultimate savage one-liner to Nia Jax that immediately caught the fans' attention and set the ball rolling for her Royal Rumble title match against Ronda Rousey.

"B****, what line?"

Not only was the disgust on Sasha's face evident to see, but it felt in that moment that the confidence and swagger had re-emerged in Sasha's 'Legit Boss' character. That line was a reminder to everyone of just who Sasha Banks really is.

Banks would go on to defeat Jax that night to earn the right to challenge Rousey for her Raw women's title at this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Her resurgence to the main-event picture in the Raw women's division marks a massive turnaround for a superstar who spent the best part of 2018 dealing with best-friend issues with Bayley that consequently led to the pair forming their tag team duo, the Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

While their on-screen chemistry has been a fun and heart-warming story to follow, this is far from where you would associate Banks' character to be if you truly understand the foundation of her persona.

You could argue that it is great to see superstars explore different sides to their personalities but it didn't seem like the position Banks was in was going to get her back to the top unless something drastically changed.

In 2018 we briefly saw the end of Banks' friendship with Bayley but unfortunately for them their falling-out was not presented as a big deal. Yet they are two of the biggest superstars in the women's division.

0:39 Sasha Banks collected a win over a tag-team containing Ronda Rousey on Monday night, to gain a psychological advantage for the Rumble Sasha Banks collected a win over a tag-team containing Ronda Rousey on Monday night, to gain a psychological advantage for the Rumble

Their story should have been handled in a more creative fashion, similar to what will eventually go down as one of the best feuds in the modern era in WWE when they were battling over the NXT women's title in 2015.

Banks became an NXT and four-time Raw women's champion by looking out for number one. Her 'Legit Boss' persona became one of the most creative characters in WWE. Her brash, in your face, cocky and arrogant personality had fans connecting with her whether she was playing a heel or a babyface.

Her in-ring skills are not up for debate - she is up there as one of the best women's wrestlers in the company. And finally now we are getting every ounce of the 'Legit Boss' in her feud with Rousey.

Banks forced Natalya to tap out on this week's Raw, meaning Rousey was on the losing side for the first time in her WWE career

"Listen here; I will face any woman, any size, any place and anywhere. And like I said last week, it is going to be my pleasure to teach you how to lose with class."

Banks made her intentions loud and clear to Rousey on Raw last week and once again showed no let-up with her delivery on the microphone by rebuffing any suggestions Rousey made that she would make her tap out when the two finally meet one-on-one.

Just having Banks back in this form in itself has given her title match against Rousey at the Royal Rumble that big-fight feel. With Asuka and Becky Lynch set to square off for the SmackDown women's title at the Rumble this Sunday, we are at a moment in time were we have two main-event calibre women's matches on the same bill.

Will Banks' return to the edgier Legit Boss character lead to a WrestleMania showdown with Bayley?

The smart money would be on Rousey retaining her championship but, as history will show you, Lynch and Charlotte still have some unfinished business to attend to with Rousey.

This may then leave the door wide open for Banks to win her fifth women's title. And not forgetting her best friend Bayley, they could then go after the women's tag-team titles at the Elimination Chamber only to have Sasha turn on Bayley thus leading into a mega match for the Raw women's title at WrestleMania.

This time with all the pieces falling into place, this would be the chance to finally create the story that should have been when the two imploded last year, but on this occasion handled in a better fashion.

Because let's face it - at the end of the day, heel Sasha Banks is the best Sasha Banks.