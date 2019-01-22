WATCH: Asuka makes Royal Rumble history in first women's event

1:38 Our build-up to Sunday's Royal Rumble, which you can see on Sky Sports Box Office, heads to 2018, when Asuka won the first ever Women's Royal Rumble Our build-up to Sunday's Royal Rumble, which you can see on Sky Sports Box Office, heads to 2018, when Asuka won the first ever Women's Royal Rumble

Twelve short months have passed since Asuka made history by becoming the first competitor to win an all-women's Royal Rumble match.

In a contest which was rated by many fans as among the best 2018 had to offer, 29 other women tried and failed to stitch their name in the rich Rumble tapestry as its first female winner.

When the final speck of dust had settled, it was Japanese star Asuka who stood tall, preserving her winning streak in the process.

Given the choice of champion to face at WrestleMania, she opted for SmackDown's queen Charlotte Flair and the two had a great match at the April super-show, albeit one which ended Asuka's glittering winning run after more than 900 days.

This Sunday it will be Flair who attempts to follow in those pioneering footsteps while Asuka defends the blue belt against Becky Lynch in one of several matches which could qualify for main-event status.

But on that January night a year ago, the occasion - and the history which has gone with it - belonged to Asuka.