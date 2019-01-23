WWE SmackDown: Randy Orton RKOs Samoa Joe to make Royal Rumble statement

Randy Orton made his first SmackDown appearance for more than a month to deliver an RKO out of nowhere on Samoa Joe

Randy Orton made a major Royal Rumble statement with a trademark RKO out of nowhere on Samoa Joe in the final moment of Tuesday night's SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio was about to score the decisive pin following a 619 on Andrade after another epic contest between the two, this one played out under 'two out of three falls' rules.

But before Mysterio could make the cover, Joe plucked him off the ring apron and sent him flying with a vicious powerbomb.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Microphone in hand, Joe proceeded to remind the audience that he had promised to make a statement, before ending up on the receiving end of one from the Apex Predator himself.

Orton has not featured on SmackDown since December 29 and so his sudden arrival came as something of a shock, but as a competitor with a strong Rumble record he now goes into that match with major momentum.

Becky Lynch gave Asuka a sample of the ferocity she can expect to see at Sunday's Royal Rumble

Flair sparks Lynch-Asuka brawl

Things were largely cordial between Becky Lynch and Asuka as they met in the ring for a tete-a-tete ahead of their Royal Rumble match for the SmackDown championship.

But things took a turn for the worse when Charlotte Flair - the favourite to win the women's Rumble - arrived to remind both that she held wins over them and to claim she has been the star of the division for the past four years.

With Lynch distracted by such a not-so-humble brag, Asuke seized the chance to blast her from behind, leading to a scuffle between the two which spilled over to the ringside area and was only stopped when several officials arrived on the scene.

Daniel Bryan made his point to Vince McMahon before making his exit with the WWE title

Styles misses chance to down Bryan

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan also showed their unwillingness to wait until Sunday night with a similar set-to - which also included a dash of Vince McMahon.

The WWE chairman was on hand to mediate a head-to-head between WWE champion Bryan and his Rumble challenger Styles, but the former refused to enter the ring, instead delivering a scathing promo on McMahon himself.

Styles took the fight to Bryan and went up for his Phenomenal Forearm, only for Bryan to put McMahon in the way, providing enough hesitation from AJ to allow him to hit his running knee strike before making a sharp exit with the title belt.