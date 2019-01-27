WWE: John Cena ruled out of Royal Rumble due to ankle injury

John Cena was hurt in a multi-man match on Raw two weeks ago and the injury will keep him out of tonight's Royal Rumble

John Cena has been ruled out of the Royal Rumble due to an ankle injury.

WWE confirmed the news on their official website less than four hours before the event - which is live on Sky Sports Box Office - that Cena will not compete in the 30-man Royal Rumble match at Link Field, Phoenix.

Cena sustained the ankle injury during a fatal four-way match on Raw two weeks ago in which Finn Balor won the right to face Universal champion Brock Lesnar at tonight's show.

He struggled to put weight on his right foot towards the end of the match and the severity of the issue will now keep him out of tonight's feature match.

Cena had declared himself for the Rumble in a bid to win a WrestleMania title match and eventually overtake Ric Flair's record for world-title reigns. Both men currently have 16 to their name.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are the two favourites to win the Rumble and go on to a huge WrestleMania contest.