WWE: Royal Rumble always special for Rusev

Rusev made his WWE debut at the 2014 Royal Rumble

Rusev is looking to channel the memories of his WWE debut when he defends the United States Championship at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

The beloved Bulgarian will put his gold on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Rumble.

It will be the first major defence by the creator of Rusev Day, who captured the title by defeating Nakamura on the Christmas Day episode of Smackdown Live.

The event, held in Phoenix, Arizona, holds a special place in the heart of the 33-year-old, after he made his main roster debut at the January spectacular five years ago.

He appeared as a surprise entrant in that year's Rumble bout, and it took a handful of superstars, including CM Punk and Seth Rollins, to eliminate him.

The superstar then went on to go on a year-long undefeated streak after permanently joining the Raw roster.

So ahead of another marquee match at the 2019 instalment of the Rumble, the champ is drawing on some of those fond memories.

Sky Sports spoke to Rusev in the build-up to the show, quizzing him about Rumbles of years gone by - and it's no surprise he pointed to one in particular.

"I debuted at Royal Rumble match, so the match and the Rumble is something that I hold pretty dear to my heart," he said.

"It just takes you back to the day that I got there in Pittsburgh five years ago. I wasn't sure if I was going to debut or not but, at the last minute, they pulled the trigger.

"The beginning of my dream was just starting, and it is special to me. So I am always looking forward to the Royal Rumble."