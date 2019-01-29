WWE News

WWE Raw: Watch the best moves featuring Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins

Last Updated: 29/01/19 12:32pm
We have picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night on Raw
Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey are included as we highlight the best moves from this week’s WWE Raw.

Lesnar's trademark move, the F-5, was utilised no less than six times to crush his rival Rollins.

Kurt Angle clashed with Baron Corbin in an exciting match, while Ronda Rousey's Armbar forced Bayley to tap out.

FULL WWE RAW RESULTS HERE

Plus a guitar was used as a weapon…

Watch the video at the top of this page to see the best moves from this week's Raw.
