WWE Raw: Watch the best moves featuring Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins
Last Updated: 29/01/19 12:32pm
Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey are included as we highlight the best moves from this week’s WWE Raw.
Lesnar's trademark move, the F-5, was utilised no less than six times to crush his rival Rollins.
Kurt Angle clashed with Baron Corbin in an exciting match, while Ronda Rousey's Armbar forced Bayley to tap out.
Plus a guitar was used as a weapon…
Watch the video at the top of this page to see the best moves from this week's Raw.