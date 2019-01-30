WWE SmackDown: Nakamura loses United States title

Shinsuke Nakamura's United States title reign lasted just two days after a shock defeat on SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura lost his United States title in a shock defeat on Tuesday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Truth, who was denied his entry at #30 in Sundays Royal Rumble when he was attacked during his entrance by Nia Jax, bounced back from that setback with a championship victory over Nakamura.

The match was barely a minute old when Truth went for a roll-up pin which the champion did not kick out of in time, meaning the belt changed hands.

That brought out Rusev and an immediate demand for a match for the title he lost to Nakamura two days earlier - after a collision between Lana and Carmella, Truth agreed.

This match was substantially longer than the first SmackDown title bout of the evening, but it had the same outcome, with Truth winning with a roll-up - only to be attacked by a returning Nakamura after the bell.

Six-man Chamber title match confirmed

No fewer than five SmackDown superstars made their claim for a shot at Daniel Bryan's WWE title, with Randy Orton, Jeff Orton, Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe all presenting a case.

After a scuffle between the five, Daniel Bryan - with new hemp and wood belt in hand - gloriously announced that none of them would get a chance to take his crown from him.

Triple H, however, had other ideas, and appeared on the big screen to confirm that in fact all five will get that opportunity, in a six-sided match inside an Elimination Chamber at the February pay-per-view of the same name.

Flair gets revenge on Lynch

Charlotte Flair was in the ring to remind Becky Lynch that she is the reason The Man has been elevated to the top tier of WWE's main event.

While there may be a sliver of truth in that, it did not wash with Lynch, who laid The Queen out with a stiff right hand before limping down the aisle.

Her moment of glory, however, was short-lived as Flair launched a counter-attack, focusing on Lynch's injured leg.

Lynch chose Ronda Rousey for her WrestleMania opponent at Raw on Monday night but it seems Flair is not ready to slip quietly into the shadows just yet.