WATCH: The Rock and Mankind's half-time Super Bowl battle!

To warm up for Sunday evening's Super Bowl we have dug out a classic half-time scrap between The Rock and Mankind!

Halftime Heat returns at this year's event with an epic six-man contest featuring the cream of the NXT crop going head to head during the interval of the Super Bowl.

Its return resurrects a professional wrestling tradition and one which created one of the most memorable moments in sports entertainment history 20 years ago.

The chaotic contest was pre-recorded to air in the United States and went up against the more traditional Super Bowl halftime show featuring Gloria Estefan and Stevie Wonder.

The Rock defended the World heavyweight title he had won from Mankind just a week after beating him for it at the Royal Rumble, in a wild match which saw the action spill all over the arena.

Several food-based weapons were used and - eventually - a vehicle proved pivotal to the match winner.

Relive the match by watching the video above