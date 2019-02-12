WWE: Kevin Owens confirms he will return 'in about a month'

1:17 Kevin Owens will soon return to WWE programming but he doesn't yet know if he'll be on Raw or SmackDown Kevin Owens will soon return to WWE programming but he doesn't yet know if he'll be on Raw or SmackDown

Kevin Owens has confirmed he will return to in-ring action for WWE in 'about a month' after undergoing double knee surgery last year.

Owens had surgery on both knees in October with the storyline reason that he suffered the injuries as a result of an attack by Bobby Lashley.

In a selfie video shot at a bowling alley, the 34-year-old confirmed the news and also that he does not know if he will be put on Raw and SmackDown, having moved from the latter to the former during the 2018 Superstar Shake-up.

"I've been paying close attention to Raw and SmackDown Live, we watch them every week, and it's been very rough to watch," he said.

"I feel like I'm watching other people do what I do best. But I have good news because I know when I'm coming back and I'm out one more month out.

"It's about one month until the Kevin Owens show comes back."

Vince McMahon recently commented that the absence of top-tier competitors such as Owens "has hurt" WWE in recent months.