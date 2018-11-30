WWE: Kevin Owens challenges Elton John to WrestleMania match

Kevin Owens was furious with Elton John for cancelling a show he was due to attend in Orlando

Elton John could find himself in a WrestleMania ring after being challenged to a match by Kevin Owens.

Owens, who is currently out of action after undergoing surgery on both knees, was furious with the British star for cancelling a concert he was due to attend.

The show in question was at the Amway Center in Orlando, with Elton John pulling out at the last minute due to an ear infection.

That left Owens angry, and he made his feelings known on Twitter with a post which read: "Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I's date night except me! You, me...WresteMania. I've fought men in their 70's before, I can do it again! #KOvsElton #KOMania4."

And he followed it up with a second which read: "The last time I wore red heart-shaped glasses for another man before tonight was on January 12, 1996 at the Montreal Forum. I was 11 years old. It was for Shawn Michaels! I'm never wearing red heart-shaped glasses for another man again! @eltonofficial."

Owens does have some form when it comes to taking on much older men in the ring - he memorably headbutted and gave a frogsplash to WWE chariman Vince McMahon on a episode of SmackDown last year.