How to book WWE Elimination Chamber on Sky Sports Box Office

New women's tag-team champions will be crowned in the Elimination Chamber tonight - and here's how you can see it.

Daniel Bryan puts the WWE title on the line against five challengers in a Chamber match which is likely to contain plenty of drama and destruction - at least if previous versions of the event are anything to go by.

The event will also see Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman compete in a no-disqualification match and Finn Balor attempt to win the Intercontinental title from Bobby Lashley, who has Lio Rush as back-up in a handicap match.

The Miz and Shane McMahon defend their SmackDown tag titles against The Usos and Ronda Rousey's Raw championship is up for grabs in an alliterative battle with Ruby Riott.

Kofi Kingston was a late addition to Sunday's six-man match for Daniel Bryan's WWE title

The easiest way to see the event live on Sky is by visiting the Box Office booking page by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

WWE Elimination Chamber will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, February 18 and 9pm on Thursday, February 21.

The event is priced at £14.95 for UK customers and €21.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.