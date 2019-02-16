Make your WWE Elimination Chamber predictions!

1:36 Randy Orton will enter the Elimination Chamber last - how will that affect your prediction of the event? Randy Orton will enter the Elimination Chamber last - how will that affect your prediction of the event?

WWE stage their Elimination Chamber event on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday - but how do you think it will go down?

Daniel Bryan puts the WWE title on the line against five challengers in a Chamber match which is likely to contain plenty of drama and destruction - at least if previous versions of the event are anything to go by.

And as if that was not enough, six female tag teams will battle it out amid the steel and chains for the right to become the new WWE women's tag champions.

The event will also see Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman compete in a no-disqualification match and Finn Balor attempt to win the Intercontinental title from Bobby Lashley, who has Lio Rush as back-up in a handicap match.

The Miz and Shane McMahon defend their SmackDown tag titles against The Usos and Ronda Rousey's Raw championship is up for grabs in an alliterative battle with Ruby Riott.

You can watch the action unfold on Sky Sports Box Office from midnight so there is not time like the present to make your predictions!