WATCH: Best of WWE Raw - highlights of this week's Monday night action

1:31 We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night on Raw We've picked out the best moves from the top matches from Monday night on Raw

Check out our highlights package of the best moves and moments from this week's episode of WWE Raw.

We've curated all of the high spots and crowd-popping moments from this week's offering from the Monday night crew for your enjoyment in bite-sized format.

And don't forget - you can catch Raw repeated in full every Tuesday night at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena HD.

Click on the video above to check out this week's best bits!