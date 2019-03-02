VOTE: Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens - who has the best Stunner?

0:31 Which Stunner was best - Steve Austin's or the one from Kevin Owens on this week's SmackDown? Which Stunner was best - Steve Austin's or the one from Kevin Owens on this week's SmackDown?

Kevin Owens was back on WWE television this week - and with a new, "borrowed" finishing move in his arsenal.

To secure victory over Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan, Owens reached into the Attitude Era playbook to execute a perfect Stone Cold Stunner on the WWE champion.

Austin appeared to give Owens the seal of approval for using the move in a tweet after SmackDown which read: "Highly effective. When executed properly the results are complete devastation."

But who do you think is better at pulling off the move?

Will you go with the Texas Rattlesnake himself or opt for the Prizefighter in our special battle between the past and the present?

We've put together a video comparing the two executions of one of the most famous moves in WWE history to give you the evidence with which to make up your own mind.

And don't forget you can catch up with SmackDown in full with Sky On Demand now.