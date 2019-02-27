WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens replaces Kofi Kingston in WWE title match at Fastlane

4:56 Kevin Owens has replaced Kofi Kingston in the match for Daniel Bryan's title at Fastlane Kevin Owens has replaced Kofi Kingston in the match for Daniel Bryan's title at Fastlane

Kevin Owens made his return to WWE after five months out through injury - and immediately found himself in a Fastlane title match.

With Kofi Kingston about to put pen to paper on the contract to face WWE champion Daniel Bryan at the March 10 pay-per-view event, chairman Vince McMahon arrived to declare he was giving the title shot to a man "more deserving" and brought out Owens.

The New Day were, perhaps understandably, incensed as Owens proceeded to sign the contract, which led to a main-event match later in the night which saw Owens and Kingston team up against Bryan and Erick Rowan.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Owens and Kingston picked up the win - with Owens hitting a Stunner on Rowan - but the anger raged long after SmackDown had gone off the air.

Xavier Woods wrote on Twitter: "So what else does Kofi have to do? He's a multi-time champion. He's given 11 amazing years to this company. He's pinned the WWE champion. Kofi is more than good enough. Kofi is more than worthy. What else do you want from him? WHAT ELSE?"

Matt Hardy was back in a WWE ring last night - teaming up with his brother Jeff in tag action

Hardy Boyz back in the ring

Owens was not the only superstar making an on-screen comeback after some time out, with Matt Hardy reuniting with his brother Jeff to take on The Bar.

1:06 Hardy returned to tag action with his brother to take on The Bar Hardy returned to tag action with his brother to take on The Bar

To the delight of the crowd, the Hardys seized control of the match from the outset with Jeff performing a dive off Matt's back to the heel duo on the outside.

Sheamus and Cesaro fought back into the match but found themselves on the wrong end of the result after Matt hit the Twist of Fate and Jeff nailed a Swanton Bomb for the win.

R-Truth held on to his United States title in a triple threat match which also included Andrade and Rey Mysterio

R-Truth defends US title in three-way battle

The latest chapter of the superb in-ring battle between Andrade "Cien" Almas and Rey Mysterio took a twist this week, incorporating both R-Truth and his United States title.

Truth gave a speech in which he revealed he had always wanted to be like John Cena, and so was starting an open challenge for his title.

1:04 After defending his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio and Andrade, R-Truth pondered whether two opponents were too many for him to take on at once After defending his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio and Andrade, R-Truth pondered whether two opponents were too many for him to take on at once

Anrade and Zelina Vega were never going to pass up such an opportunity but before they could complete their journey to the ring, Mysterio joined the fray and a triple threat match was agreed.

What followed was yet another excellent addition to the canon of Andrade-Mysterio matches and one which came to an end with Truth rolling up Rey after he had hit his 619 finisher on his Mexican adversary.

3:55 After Ronda Rousey put down the Raw women's title, Charlotte Flair thinks she should be named the new champion on Monday After Ronda Rousey put down the Raw women's title, Charlotte Flair thinks she should be named the new champion on Monday

WWE SmackDown is repeated in full on Wednesday at 9.30pm on Sky Sports Arena HD.