LISTEN: Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast with the Fastlane predictions!

It's been another lively week in the weird and wonderful world of WWE, with the Fastlane card finalised during Raw and SmackDown and a couple of big pieces of news with Torrie Wilson's Hall of Fame induction confirmed and the sad loss of King Kong Bundy.

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Sky Sports News duo Anton Toloui and Emma Paton to take a deep dive into all of these issues as they reflect on the final build-up to Sunday's pay-per-view.

Amid the mayhem, Anton offers up a convincing argument for Becky Lynch to lose at Fastlane while there is a group celebration to mark Samoa Joe's first main-roster title in the aftermath of his United States championship success on SmackDown.

Click here to download this week's episode and to access a vast archive of content including interviews with all of the top names from WWE and beyond!