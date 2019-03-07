Tampa to host WrestleMania 36, WWE confirms

WWE have unveiled the logo for WrestleMania 36, which features a pirate-themed design

WrestleMania will return to Florida for next year's WrestleMania at the home of NFL franchise Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WWE made their official announcement that Raymond James Stadium will host to WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5, 2020, with additional events held throughout Florida's Tampa Bay area during WrestleMania week.

WrestleMania most recently took place in Florida two years ago, when Roman Reigns beat The Undertaker in the main event at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. This year's event is at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on April 7.

WWE will return to Florida, the scene of WrestleMania 33 and The Undertaker's loss to Roman Reigns, next year

In addition to what is traditionally the biggest WWE event of the years, other activities will include the interactive fan festival WrestleMania Axxess, as well as the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown.

The company also confirmed they will host more than a dozen community outreach events, including children's' hospital visits and Be a Star bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the local region.