Roman Reigns: WWE's women are great role models

Roman Reigns believes WWE's female competitors are "great examples" and strong role models for young women everywhere.

It is widely expected that WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, will feature a women's match as its main event for the first time in company history with Charlotte Flair challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw championship.

That could potentially be the final part of a women's evolution in WWE which has seen the female side of the roster achieve parity with the males and, last October, stage their first all-women's pay-per-view event.

WWE staged the first all-women's pay-per-view event in company history in October

Reigns feels it is time for the women to be in the WrestleMania main event and is confident they can make a huge success of it.

"What better way to showcase what we've been doing for years with our women?" Reigns said.

"I stand firmly behind these strong women and I'm so proud of them and the strength and the determination they've shown.

Roman Reigns feels the women of WWE are strong role models for his own daughter

"They're role models for our own children. My daughter is 11 years old and these women are showing her the way and showing her that women can do anything men can do, even better sometimes.

"They're all great examples and if women can handle giving birth and all of the crazy things that come along with nurturing life then why can't they main-event a sports entertainment show?

"They can do everything that is super-hard in life and I know they can knock that out of the park too."