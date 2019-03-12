WWE SmackDown: Samoa Joe defends United States title against R-Truth

Samoa Joe reigned supreme in another superb four-way match for his United States title at Fastlane

Samoa Joe will make the second defence of his United States title in three days when he faces R-Truth on tonight's SmackDown.

Joe brought an end to Truth's reign with the stars-and-stripes strap last Tuesday night after answering his open challenge as part of a fatal four-way that also featured Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

The Samoan Submission Machine retained the title at Fastlane in a rematch against the same three Superstars, but Joe did not defeat Truth in either match, pinning Andrade last week and putting Mysterio out on Sunday with the Coquina Clutch.

R-Truth will get a one-on-one opportunity to reclaim the title on SmackDown tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am, when he challenges Joe.

Can Truth win back the star-spangled title and get back to making his childhood hero, John Cena, proud? Or will Samoa Joe make good on his promise to demolish anyone in his path?

Even The Miz's father was not spared the post-match ire of Shane McMahon at Fastlane

McMahon to explain Fastlane actions?

Shane McMahon cut an aggressive figure after he and The Miz had lost the SmackDown tag titles to The Usos at Fastlane in a shocking display of post-match frustration.

McMahon beat down his now very much former tag partner following the loss and even got physical with the Miz's father at ringside.

Shane offered no explanation for his actions later in the show on Sunday, so will he have any words on SmackDown tonight?

Eight representatives of the SmackDown tag ranks will collide in a huge match tonight

Epic tag-team collision scheduled

The arrival of NXT newcomers Aleister Black & Ricochet has been met with some resistance from teams on both Raw and SmackDown, with the pair inserted immediately into title programs on both sides of the roster.

Last Tuesday, The Bar and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura ganged up on the upstarts after Black & Ricochet defeated Sheamus & Cesaro before Matt & Jeff Hardy quickly arrived to even the odds.

That set the stage for a huge eight-man tag match on tonight's SmackDown, as The Hardy Boyz link up with Black & Ricochet to take on The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura.

Who will emerge victorious from this high-octane battle? And will it provide any pointers about a potential opponent for The Usos at WrestleMania?