WWE News

News

WATCH: Best of WWE Raw - highlights from the latest stop on the road to WrestleMania

Last Updated: 13/03/19 7:31am
2:25
The biggest and best moves from last night's Raw, including Dean Ambrose vs Drew McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Ronda Rousey smacking a referee and Kurt Angle fighting in his hometown Pittsburgh for the last time
The biggest and best moves from last night's Raw, including Dean Ambrose vs Drew McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Ronda Rousey smacking a referee and Kurt Angle fighting in his hometown Pittsburgh for the last time

The road to WrestleMania continued on this week's Raw - and here are the highlights from another dramatic episode.

The episode provided plenty of thrills and spills, culminating with a Falls Count Anywhere match between Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre which set a new standard of brutality - as well as an innovative way to use a pencil.

Click on the video above to check out the highlights and don't forget to catch repeats of Raw and SmackDown every week on Sky On Demand.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Fastlane!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Road to Fastlane continues!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK