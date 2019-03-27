WWE: Title changes hands on SmackDown title 12 days before WrestleMania

3:27 Asuka made an impromptu defence of the SmackDown women's title on last night's show Asuka made an impromptu defence of the SmackDown women's title on last night's show

Charlotte Flair is the new SmackDown women's champion after a shocking turn of events just 12 days before WrestleMania.

The originally-scheduled fatal four-way match between Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Carmella and Naomi to establish Asuka's opponent for the biggest event of the year bit the dust when Flair arrived to issue a direct and immediate challenge to the champion.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

The Japanese star - who won the title in a triple-threat match featuring Flair and Becky Lynch at the TLC pay-per-view in December - was strong throughout the match, hitting several kicks and coming close to a tap-out victory through a triangle.

But it was Flair who prevailed, forcing a submission with her Figure Eight leglock to win an eighth world title and add an extra layer of intrigue to the WrestleMania main event triple threat between her, Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

That contest already includes the Raw women's championship - currently held by Rousey - but the stipulation involving the SmackDown crown, which is now a part of the match, will work.