Batista trains for WrestleMania mega-match with Triple H

1:18 Watch a fiercely-motivated Animal hit the heavy bag and more he as trains to face Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35 Watch a fiercely-motivated Animal hit the heavy bag and more he as trains to face Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35

Take a peak behind the scenes as Batista gets intense in his preparations for a huge WrestleMania 35 match against Triple H.

The Animal and The Game will face each other live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday, April 7 in a match which will be staged under 'ho holds barred' rules.

And with that 'anything goes' stipulation very much in mind, Batista has been putting himself through some extreme paces in the gym in a quest for Mania superiority.

He was given an added incentive for victory this week too, with Triple H agreeing to retire from in-ring competition if he is beaten in the MetLife Stadium in nine days' time.

It is perhaps no surprise then, that the Animal has been particularly beast-like in his preparations for his first contest since lining up alongside Trips as an Evolution team took on The Shield at Payback 2014.

Click on the video above to check out exactly how Batista has been training for his date with destiny at WrestleMania!