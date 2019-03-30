Sasha Banks: We had to convince Vince McMahon over WWE tag titles

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the driving forces behind WWE introducing women's tag-team titles

Sasha Banks has lifted the lid on the process behind her and Bayley convincing Vince McMahon to introduce women's tag-team titles in WWE.

Banks and Bayley won the belts at Elimination Chamber in January and will defend them at WrestleMania in a fatal four-way against three other teams.

Their championship victory was the reward for being key factors in establishing the new titles but Banks has revealed it was a difficult task to convince the big boss that it was a good idea.

"It felt like the whole of last year we were asking, like we would be knocking on the door of Vince's office every week," she told Sky Sports.

"Me and Bayley would go up to him and some weeks he'd say no and some weeks he'd say yes and then bam, it's here.

"So that just proves that you should never give up on your dreams. If you're annoying enough you can make things happen and that's probably what happened, he just got annoyed with us.

Vince McMahon's enthusiasm for women's tag-team titles would vary from week to week

"I hope he understands how important this is to us and we're going to make it really special."

"That's just Vince every week - you never know how he's going to be. You just have to keep on trying."

Banks and Bayley's efforts paid off and they were rewarded at the Chamber by becoming the new champions.

Had there been a bump in the road prior to that - an injury, say - Banks had a specific team in mind to step up and take the belts.

The IIconics would have been Banks' choice to be first WWE tag champions if she and Bayley had not been able to

"For me I would've said The IIconics, although they're still quite brand new," she said. "They're amazing though, they're really incredible.

"And they've had the dream to be WWE tag-team champions since they were kids too.

"They seem like a real team too and if it wasn't us then I'd like to have seen them have it. Hopefully we can have some good matches with them."