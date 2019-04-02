WrestleMania gold: Brock Lesnar beats Undertaker at WrestleMania 30

1:18 We head back to WrestleMania 30 when Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE world by ending The Undertaker's streak We head back to WrestleMania 30 when Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE world by ending The Undertaker's streak

It was one of the biggest shocks in the history of WWE.

When The Undertaker stood across the ring from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, nobody could have predicted what was about to take place.

Taker will be conspicuous by his absence at this year's show - which is live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday - while Lesnar defends his Universal title against Seth Rollins.

Back in 2014, a long list of 21 opponents had tried - and failed - to conquer Undertaker and Lesnar was expected to be the latest victim to be crushed under the Dead Man's trademark black boots.

But it didn't quite pan out like that, as the fans in the arena and all around the world were given one of the greatest shocks in wrestling history...