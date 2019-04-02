WrestleMania main event between Rousey, Lynch and Flair now 'winner takes all'

The winner of the WrestleMania main event between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will take both WWE women's titles, it has been confirmed.

Rousey goes into the match holding the Raw women's championship while Flair captured the SmackDown strap from Asuka last week.

There had been speculation that the titles could be unified to create one women's singles title for the entire company, but Stephanie McMahon confirmed on last night's Raw that this would not be the case.

Instead, both belts will go to the winner, which means Rousey or Flair could lose their championship without being pinned or submitted on Sunday night.

The triple threat match will be the main event of WrestleMania 35 and represents the first time the company has had a women's match as the main event of its biggest show of the year.

Flair, Lynch and Rousey have been embroiled in a feud dating back more than six months and this week were all arrested following a vicious brawl which spilled over to the backstage area of Raw.