WATCH: Rousey, Lynch, Flair arrested after vicious brawl on WWE Raw

The final episode of Raw before WrestleMania passed with a major explosion as the three members of Sunday night's main event were involved in a wild brawl.

So fierce was the friction between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch - who will make history at Mania live on Sky Sports Box Office with the event's first women's main event - that WWE security could not contain them.

With the hired hands despatched amid a frenzy of flying hair extensions and semi-harsh language, Washington DC's finest were summoned to protect and to serve - with neither objective really being achieved.

Eventually all three had the handcuffs slapped on them but that did not stop the carnage, with the women improvising with some well-placed kicks and - in the case of Flair - a particularly vicious knee.

Six days before they break the glass ceiling at WrestleMania, Rousey also broke the glass panel of a police car window, and even drove one briefly - all while still in the cuffs.

Words do not really do justice to the level of mayhem which commenced so click on the video above to check it out in all its glory.

