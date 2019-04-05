WrestleMania gold: Edge's famous spear on Jeff Hardy!

0:45 We head back to WrestleMania X-Seven where Edge delivered one of the most famous spears ever seen in WWE We head back to WrestleMania X-Seven where Edge delivered one of the most famous spears ever seen in WWE

It is perhaps the most famous spear in WWE history.

And it is also, quite possibly, one of the most eye-catching - in a 'you don't want to look but can't help it' way - moments in WrestleMania history.

At the 17th edition of the WWE supershow, Edge & Christian teamed up to take on the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz in a triple threat tables, ladders and chairs match which set new standards of brutality.

Among its many high spots was an incredible spear by the Rated-R Superstar on Jeff Hardy which simply had to be seen to be believed.

Will we see a similar memorable moment on this year's WrestleMania on Sunday night? Order it on Sky Sports Box Office and you won't miss any of the action.