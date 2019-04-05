WrestleMania gold: Edge's famous spear on Jeff Hardy!
Last Updated: 02/04/19 11:35am
It is perhaps the most famous spear in WWE history.
And it is also, quite possibly, one of the most eye-catching - in a 'you don't want to look but can't help it' way - moments in WrestleMania history.
At the 17th edition of the WWE supershow, Edge & Christian teamed up to take on the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz in a triple threat tables, ladders and chairs match which set new standards of brutality.
Among its many high spots was an incredible spear by the Rated-R Superstar on Jeff Hardy which simply had to be seen to be believed.
