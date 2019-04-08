WWE Raw: Lynch & Rollins eras begin after WrestleMania title changes

Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown titles in the main event of WrestleMania on Sunday night

Becky Lynch makes her first appearance as a dual champion and Seth Rollins as the Universal king on tonight's Raw.

Lynch's era in possession of both the Raw and SmackDown championships begins in earnest tonight as she appears on Raw just 24 hours after her glorious WrestleMania moment.

The Irish star became the first woman to pin Ronda Rousey in WWE at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, taking away both her unbeaten singles record and her Raw title.

Lynch also bagged Charlotte Flair's SmackDown crown in the bargain, making her the company's first dual women's champion and the undoubted top name in the division.

It remains to be seen if she will be forced to relinquish one of the titles, and an update on that ruling should be provided on tonight's Raw, live from the Barclays Center at 1am on Sky Sports Arena.

Seth Rollins has vowed to make regular defences of the Universal title he won from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Rollins vows to be a fighting champion

There was also a changing of the guard in the men's ranks, with Seth Rollins ending Brock Lesnar's reign with a shock defeat in the opening match at WrestleMania.

Lesnar was famous for being an absent champion during his time with WWE's top male singles title but Rollins will play it very differently.

He has promised to be a 'fighting champion', which means fans can expect to see the Universal title defended more frequently on Raw.

There are likely to be several contenders for his belt but the most obvious is perhaps his former Shield colleague Roman Reigns.

Pete Dunne lost the United Kingdom title to WALTER at NXT TakeOver on Friday night - could he now move to Raw?

Will any NXT talent be called up to Raw?

The Raw after WrestleMania is famous for being the night when emerging talent is called up from NXT to join the main roster.

Last year's episode saw Ember Moon called up after her reign as NXT women's champion came to an end at the New Orleans TakeOver, and Bobby Lashley also returned to WWE.

With British star Pete Dunne losing his United Kingdom championship on the TakeOver prior to this year's WrestleMania, there has to be a strong chance he will now be drafted to Team Raw.