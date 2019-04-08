WATCH: Best of WrestleMania - highlights from WWE's biggest event of the year

3:25 We take a look at the biggest moves from a massive WrestleMania night from the Metlife Stadium We take a look at the biggest moves from a massive WrestleMania night from the Metlife Stadium

Another WrestleMania is in the books after WWE presented the 35th edition of their annual mega-show in New Jersey on Sunday night.

There was action and mayhem everywhere to be seen as seven main-roster titles changed hands on an evening of thrills and spills in the MetLife Stadium.

We've put together all of the most eye-catching moments in a special Sky Sports highlights reel for your enjoyment.

And don't forget you can still order repeats of WrestleMania 35 through Sky Sports Box Office at the touch of a button!