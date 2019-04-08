WATCH: Top 5 Raw after WrestleMania moments

5:44 We've picked out our favourite moments from Raw after WrestleMania! We've picked out our favourite moments from Raw after WrestleMania!

Check out the best five moments from WWE Raw after WrestleMania moments!

To warm you up for Raw - which can be seen in full on Monday night at 1am on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Arena HD - we've put together a stunning reel of five of the best moments from the show after WrestleMania... it's not to be missed!

Raw after WrestleMania comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, featuring the fallout show from the WrestleMania 35. Who will debut tonight?

So click on the video above to whet your appetite for Raw and don't miss out on the full show later tonight!