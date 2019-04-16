Vince McMahon: SmackDown to get 'biggest ever signing' tonight

Vince McMahon has promised to make a huge addition to the SmackDown roster tonight, live on Sky Sports

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has vowed to unveil "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history" tonight.

The announcement has sparked plenty of speculation among WWE fans about the identity of the mystery signing, who will join the blue brand as the company completes their annual Superstar Shake-up.

Last night saw several wrestlers trade Tuesdays for Mondays as AJ Styles, The Miz and former tag-team champions The Usos made the switch to Raw.

With those moves creating a couple of vacancies at the top end of the card, the man being mentioned the most as McMahon's new addition is Roman Reigns, who is returning to full fitness after his battle with leukaemia but undoubtedly remains one of the company's top stars.

Could Roman Reigns be McMahon's big SmackDown acquisition?

More ambitious suggestions include range from a full-time return to the ring for John Cena to a ground-breaking deal for former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Of course, it could all be part of an elaborate swerve to confound and confuse the fans. Whatever it is, the news will be revealed at 1am on Sky Sports Arena.

The IIconics made a winning start to life as WWE women's tag champions on last week's SmackDown but then lost a non-title match on Raw

Which team will Paige introduce?

Last week, former SmackDown general manager Paige revealed she would be taking a new tag team to SmackDown to face recently-crowned champions The IIconics.

The Australian duo scored an improbable win at WrestleMania to take the straps from Sasha Banks and Bayley and although they backed that up with a routine win over jobber duo the Brooklyn Belles last week, on yesterday's Raw they were beaten in short order by Bayley and Naomi.

Tonight they must take on a mystery team of Paige's choosing. With the War Raiders - now known as the Viking Experience - joining Raw last night, will she dip into the NXT ranks and recruit the Sky Pirates, Io Shirai and Kairi Sane? Or could Paige be reunited with her Absolution colleagues Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose?

Who will emerge to challenge Kofi Kingston for his WWE championship?

Who will challenge Kofi Kingston?

WrestleMania - and the following night's title-for-title battle with Seth Rollins - is in the rear-view mirror for Kofi Kingston.

Now: the defences of said title commence. With Big E out for an undetermined period of time through injury, it seems Kofi will have only Xavier Woods for company, which could lead to singles runs for both men.

Much will depend on which Raw superstars make the move across - a red-brand regular such as Drew McIntyre or even Roman Reigns could become an instant challenger. Then there's the lingering presence of the deposed Daniel Bryan to deal with...