WATCH: Best of the Raw side of WWE's Superstar Shake-up!

Last Updated: 16/04/19 4:03pm
We have picked out the best moves from the Superstar Shake-Up week on Raw
The first night of the Superstar Shake-up provided plenty of talking points as Raw took their pick of the SmackDown and NXT rosters.

Top-level competitors such as AJ Styles and The Usos found themselves trading Tuesday for Monday in the first half of WWE's annual roster refresh.

In between the admin, there was also time for several hard-hitting matches, with high spots and high drama aplenty as the new arrivals sought to make their presence felt.

Check out our video of the best moves and moments from the episode and do not forget to catch the replay in full at 9pm tonight on Sky Sports Arena!

