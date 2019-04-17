Luke Harper requests WWE release after making 'difficult decision'

Luke Harper could be on his way out of WWE after asking for his release

Former Intercontinental and tag-team champion Luke Harper has requested his release from WWE.

The 39-year-old confirmed the decision with a post on Twitter in which he spoke about the difficulty of the decision and that he plans to continue to compete in sports entertainment.

"As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE," he said. "The past six years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back and lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co-workers.

Harper arrived in WWE as part of the Wyatt Family faction

"The decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud.

"Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone."

Harper debuted as part of the Wyatt Family faction after a successful run in NXT which came off the back of a nine-year career on the independent circuit.

As well as his Intercontinental title reign, he had two runs with the SmackDown tag titles, the latter of which - alongside Erick Rowan as the Bludgeon Brothers - began at WrestleMania 34 and lasted 135 days.