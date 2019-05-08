WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown

2:05 We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

The wild card rule took full effect on SmackDown as another handful of Raw superstars temporarily traded red for blue.

New tag-team champions were crowned following the Hardy Boyz' vacation of the titles due to injury last week, while there was also women's tag action as Fire & Desire took on Ember Moon and Carmella.

Ali and Andrade faced off in the battle of the men with shortened names, a contest cut short by the surprise involvement of a certain Apex Predator, and Kofi Kingston put his title on the line against two would-be usurpers from the Monday night crew.

Check out the high spots among the highlights with our video above and don't forget to catch the full replay of SmackDown on Sky Sports Arena at 10.30pm tonight!