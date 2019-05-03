Kofi Kingston 'honoured' to be WWE champion

3:06 Kingston has become a target on SmackDown since winning the WWE title at WrestleMania Kingston has become a target on SmackDown since winning the WWE title at WrestleMania

WWE champion Kofi Kingston has told Sky Sports "life is going great" as he settles into his reign at the top of Smackdown.

The New Day member sprang the upset of the year by toppling Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania last month.

The victory saw him become WWE champion for the first time - in what was his maiden challenge for the gold in his 11-year career with the company.

Sky Sports spoke exclusively to the 37-year-old, who is set to bring the pancake party to the UK as part of the WWE's European tour later this month.

It was quite obvious that Kingston is, understandably, still on cloud nine ahead of his first trip overseas with his newly-won prize.

"Life is going great," he said. "Like I've said, it is my extreme honour to be WWE champion, not to mention that it is a dream come true.

"I am one of very few people living on the planet that can say they are living out their childhood dreams. Life is great and I am enjoying every single minute of it."

Kingston has, undoubtedly, been one of WWE's most popular stars over the last decade, as well as one of the most hard working.

While he had been a multi-time Intercontinental and tag-team champion, it looked as though his dream of clinching the top crown may prove elusive.

That all changed come the Spring, however, with the crescendo of 'Kofi Mania' arriving in front of more than 80,000 fans in New Jersey on the biggest stage of them all.

A reflective Kofi added: "I've had to struggle to get here - 11 years of grinding and not taking no for an answer.

"Just believing in myself has paid off in the ultimate prize, the WWE championship. It is very easy to get disgruntled and to give up when you're not satisfied with how things are going.

"But if you believe in yourself and you stay the course, great things can happen and I am living proof of that."