WWE SmackDown: Drew McIntyre attacks Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns picked up a win in his rematch with Elias but found himself attacked by Drew McIntyre after the bell.

Shane McMahon was a constant source of distraction for the Big Dog in the reprisal of his Money In The Bank match with the SmackDown songsmith and he even took a Drive By from the former Universal champion at one point.

But his presence was not enough to alter the outcome of the match, which was won by Reigns after one of his trademark Spears incapacitated Elias.

Reigns then looked to further punish Elias with one of his guitars but was stopped in his tracks by a huge Claymore Kick from the Scottish Psychopath.

The wild card rule had struck again - and helped provide Team McMahon with another victory (of sorts) against the man Shane will fight at Super ShowDown next month.

Kingston attacked by returning Ziggler

With the wild card rule in full effect, Kofi Kingston took on Sami Zayn in a match which had extra intensity after Big E was attacked prior to it, claiming it was Kevin Owens who had blindsided him behind.

With Xavier Woods tending to Big E and KO having walked off earlier in the evening, Kingston and Zayn went at it on the blue brand all by themselves.

Kingston picked up the win with a Trouble in Paradise but his celebration was cut short by a Money In The Bank briefcase-wielding Paul Heyman, who suggested Brock Lesnar's time could be now.

No cash-in occurred, but Kingston was presented with another challenge when he was suddenly assaulted by Dolph Ziggler, who has been absent from WWE since the Royal Rumble.

The returning Ziggler viciously assaulted Kingston with a steel chair, leaving him on his back as trainers and doctors rushed to the aid of the WWE champion.

Bayley and Lynch form uneasy alliance

As former Horsewomen and the champions of their respective brands, Bayley and Becky Lynch are a natural fit to work together as a tag team.

They did, at least for a while, in their two-on-two battle with the all-blonde alliance of Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair in a star-studded SmackDown showdown.

But after Bayley had secured the win for her side with a roll-up of Flair, the pair exchanged heated comments about who played the bigger role in the victory.

Could these long-term friends and divisional stars be on some kind of collision course?