WWE superstar Alexa Bliss keen on future match at Saudi Arabia event

Alexa Bliss is hopeful she can one day be part of a match in Saudi Arabia and help 'break down barriers' for women in the country

Alexa Bliss says it would be "awesome" to compete in a WWE match in Saudi Arabia and help "break down barriers" in the country.

WWE stage their third pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia next month, Super ShowDown, and again there are no women's matches on the card.

Bliss was part of a history-making match in the Middle East in December 2017 when she wrestled Sasha Banks in the first WWE women's match in Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old now wants to follow on from that experience to help the company create another 'first' in the region.

"I would love to [have a match in Saudi Arabia]," she said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. "I was very nervous at first with the match in Abu Dhabi because I didn't know how we were going to be received but it was actually incredible.

"The crowd was all for our women being there and having that title match. I had an amazing time and I would love to be able to be have a match in Saudi Arabia if given the opportunity.

"Women have never competed there in any aspect so it would be awesome to entertain there and break down barriers. It shows that our business is global."

WWE staged the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year and came in for some criticism for doing so, leading Stephanie McMahon to make a defence of the decision in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

The first event included no female presence at all but Crown Jewel had Renee Young on commentary duties, and Bliss feels that was significant.

"It was awesome for Renee to have that opportunity and it was such a huge deal," she said. "To be given that opportunity would be incredible.

"It's on a global stage at that point. It would be the first time women would be perceived in a certain light."