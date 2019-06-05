WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown - highlights from the latest blue-brand offering

1:01 Alex Bliss hits the Twisted Bliss whilst Charlotte Flair holds Carmella in the Figure 8 Alex Bliss hits the Twisted Bliss whilst Charlotte Flair holds Carmella in the Figure 8

This week's SmackDown saw two title changes and a championship match set up for WWE's second June pay-per-view, Stomping Grounds.

We now know that Alexa Bliss will provide the opposition for Bayley's first televised defence of the SmackDown women's championship which she won with a successful cash-in at Money In The Bank.

And R-Truth's reign as 24/7 champion entered a fourth spell after he was beaten for it by Elias only to very quickly recover his crown in a unique way.

Click on the video above to see the best bits

