WWE Raw: Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins join forces for Extreme Rules match

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will put both of their titles on the line in a mixed tag match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules next month.

The match was made on last night's Raw as the battle between the real-life couple of Rollins and Lynch and the makeshift duo of Corbin and Evans spilled over from Stomping Grounds to Monday night.

The Man and The Architect were in town to toast their title victories at Sunday's pay-per-view when Evans blindsided Lynch and a scuffle duly ensued.

Corbin then arrived to trade blows with Rollins before reminding the Universal champion that he would have lost his title at Stomping Grounds were it not for Lynch.

Point made, Rollins then - challenged the pair to a mixed tag match, a challenge Corbin accepted, with the added stipulation that the winning team would take both titles.

Styles defeats Ricochet

The United States championship might not have been on the line but that did not diminish the intensity between AJ Styles and the newly-crowned champ Ricochet.

The high-flyer took the belt from Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds and immediately found himself challenged by Styles for a match 24 hours later.

Under non-title conditions, Styles picked up the win with a Phenomenal Forearm after Ricochet failed to connect with a 630 splash, a victory which surely will mean he will now push for a title match proper.

Samoa Joe setting sights on WWE title?

Kofi Kingston isn't even a Raw competitor but had his scheduled packed out this week with two title defences thanks to the wild card rule.

After despatching Sami Zayn he was then challenged to an immediate follow-up match by Kevin Owens, who he saw off by countout after a brutal SOS onto the ramp.

Kingston then wiped out both of his foes with a dive but was then sneak-attacked by Samoa Joe, who gave him an uranage on the stage and followed up with a Coquina clutch.