Dolph Ziggler falls short in second bid for Kofi Kingston's WWE title

Dolph Ziggler failed to win the chance to again compete for WWE's title and therefore Samoa Joe will face Kofi Kingston in a singles match at Extreme Rules.

Ziggler had the opportunity to insert himself in the match between the two and make it a triple threat, and make amends for his two pay-per-view losses to the WWE champion, at Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds.

Joe ambushed Kingston at the end of Raw on Monday night and, in an intriguing piece of HR strategy, was given a title match at the July pay-per-view as a result.

But Ziggler is always keen to remind anyone who will listen that it "should've been him" and was thus afforded another opportunity - if he could overcome Kingston in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Kofi claimed the first fall with a roll-up but Ziggler responded with a Zig Zag before the bell to restart the match and a superkick after it to even the scores.

The champion battled back at the onset of fall three, staying with Ziggler move for move and catching The Showoff with a pinpoint Trouble in Paradise square on the jaw for a gutsy victory to keep his Extreme Rules match a one-on-one contest.

Cross wins title shot for Bliss

Alexa Bliss will get the opportunity for a second shot at Bayley's SmackDown women's championship at Extreme Rules thanks to the efforts of her associate Nikki Cross.

Cross went one-on-one with Bayley on SmackDown with the stipulation that if she won, Bliss would have another opportunity to win the gold at the July pay-per-view.

After a fierce battle the two traded pin attempts, with Cross managing to get the champ's shoulders down for three and set up an Extreme Rules rematch between the two old adversaries.

McMahon & Elias wipe out Miz

The Miz is still seeking Shane McMahon but had to make do with Elias in a two-out-of-three falls match on SmackDown - only to find himself entangled with the boss's son anyway.

Miz came out of the gates hot, but he was put down for the first fall when Shane ran interference, allowing Elias to catch him with Drift Away to secure the first fall.

Elias slowed the pace but Miz battled back with a Skull-Crushing Finale to level the scores, despite McMahon's interference, but that led to a huge beatdown by the heel duo, ramming him into the commentary desk.

The attack was enough to leave Miz completely down and out and for Elias to pick up the third and decisive fall before another post-match assault.