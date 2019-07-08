WWE Raw: Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins to team up for mixed tag match

Raw champions and WWE golden couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins compete in a mixed-tag match tonight

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will bid to enhance their status as the golden couple of WWE with another mixed tag match on Raw.

The Raw women's champion and the Universal champion - who are in a real-life romance off-screen - team up to take on Andrade and his manager, Zelina Vega.

Lynch and Rollins picked up a rapid-fire win over Mike and Maria Kanellis on last week's show in a match which is perhaps best remembered for Maria's revelation that she is pregnant.

That victory led Vega to take on Lynch in an arena in which she has very much made her name in the past 12 months - on the social media platform Twitter.

The two women traded barbs but the Irish star had the last - and probably the best - word when she said: "Tell Andrade to ask his old lady what it's like to get beaten repeatedly by The Man."

Andrade is, of course, in a relationship with Lynch's long-term enemy, Charlotte Flair, whom she beat in the main event of WrestleMania for her SmackDown title.

4:26 The injured Rey Mysterio turned the United States Championship over to its former bearer, Samoa Joe, last month The injured Rey Mysterio turned the United States Championship over to its former bearer, Samoa Joe, last month

McMahon to pick Reigns' partner

The always macabre presence of The Undertaker has changed the dynamic of the dispute between Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon, who is always backed up by his ally Drew McIntyre.

The four will square off in a no holds barred match at Extreme Rules on Sunday night but will do battle in tag action prior to that, albeit with the Dead Man absent.

With that in mind, McMahon will select Reigns' partner for the contest with the added stipulation that if The Undertaker interferes, he will be taken out of Sunday's match.

3:20 The Undertaker has had plenty to say to Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on recent episodes of Raw The Undertaker has had plenty to say to Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on recent episodes of Raw

Rey Mysterio returns to Raw

Rey Mysterio is back on Raw - and while the questions over his fitness after a shoulder injured have all now gone, one rather large one remains over his intentions.

Mysterio never officially lost the United States championship, instead he relinquished it back to the man he beat for it, Samoa Joe.

Joe has since lost it to Ricochet, who has found himself challenged by AJ Styles for the US gold. All of which begs the question: Where does this leave Rey?