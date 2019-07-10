SmackDown: Kevin Owens gives Shane McMahon a Stunner

3:00 Kevin Owens came to Roman Reigns' aid in the main event by hitting Shane McMahon with the Stunner Kevin Owens came to Roman Reigns' aid in the main event by hitting Shane McMahon with the Stunner

Kevin Owens once again went full 'Stone Cold' with a passionate promo against Shane McMahon - and then a Stunner on the boss's son.

Owens made his unhappiness both with WWE and McMahon clear in a fired-up verbal assault, which saw McMahon twice cut his microphone as he delivered a series of stinging home truths.

KO had earlier seen his match with Dolph Ziggler cancelled after a parking-lot brawl between the pair, but arrived on SmackDown anyway, where he told Shane that his ongoing - and increasingly long-running - appearances on WWE were "making him sick".

He listed several superstars who were suffering because of the amount of screen time McMahon was consuming as the crowd roared their approval, and before he was eventually chased out of the building by security.

But later in the evening, Owens made his presence felt. Roman Reigns was selected as his replacement to face Ziggler and, as has regularly been the case in recent weeks, found himself also contesting with the ringside presence of McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Reigns had the match won but the assistance of Owens was welcomed - and his Stone Cold Stunner on McMahon was particularly enjoyable for the crowd.

Bayley and Nikki Cross exchanged only verbal shots as they signed their Extreme Rules contract

Bayley and Cross sign contract

Fresh off the announcement on last night's Raw that Bayley would be forced to defend her SmackDown women's title against both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a two-against-one handicap match at Extreme Rules, Bayley and Cross sat down to make it official.

The Hugger continued to slam Cross for blindly following Bliss, a challenge the Scottish star vehemently denied. Nikki stated that she just wanted to help a friend and vowed to do so when she and Alexa would become co-SmackDown women's champions at Extreme Rules.

At several points, Cross made references to the fact that Bayley is entirely without friends on SmackDown, pointed remarks which will only increase the fans' speculation that Sasha Banks is about to return.

Black's Extreme Rules opponent revealed

After several weeks of hoping someone would "pick a fight" with him, Aleister Black's wishes were granted on this week's SmackDown with his Extreme Rules opponent revealed.

Looking every inch the James Bond villain, Cesaro arrived on the split-screen in a off-white suit and promising to give Black exactly what he craves on Sunday night - a fight.

While not the man many predicted would face Black, the two are both superb in-ring technicians and the match (or matches) between them have very strong potential.