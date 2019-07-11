Ex-WWE star Alberto Del Rio to have MMA fight against Tito Ortiz

Alberto Del Rio held the world title in WWE on four occasions and won both the Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio will return to the MMA ring to face UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz later this year.

The announcement was made by Combate Americas chief executive Campbell McLaren during an interview with Generation MMA that the pair will compete at a 210lb catchweight.

Del Rio, who holds a 9-5 record in mixed martial arts, confirmed in October that he planned to make a return to the sport after an absence of more than nine years.

During his run with WWE, the Mexican-American won four world championships and the Money In The Bank and Royal Rumble matches in 2011.

Legendary UFC fighter Tito Ortiz will provide the opposition for Del Rio's return to MMA

Del Rio left the company in August 2014 and was also involved in a relationship with British star Paige.

Ortiz is regarded as one of the legends of UFC, having held their light heavyweight title and being involved in several memorable matches with opponents such as Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

No date has been set for his match with Del Rio - real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez - but it is anticipated it will take place in the final quarter of 2019.