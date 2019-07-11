WATCH: When Seth Rollins went Extreme in 2014

0:28 We head back to Extreme Rules 2014 when Seth Rollins produced this wild dive during The Shield's match with Evolution We head back to Extreme Rules 2014 when Seth Rollins produced this wild dive during The Shield's match with Evolution

Seth Rollins has an Extreme Rules match at the event of the same name on Sunday night - and has some form when things go Extreme.

Rollins will team up with his real-life partner Becky Lynch as they put the Universal and Raw women's titles on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The winners of the match will take both titles, making it a dangerous proposition for both competitors.

The added element of the contest taking place under Extreme Rules also presents a plethora of new problems because there is no advantage to the champions - weapons, outside interference, literally anything goes.

Corbin is a renowned breaker of the rules, a man only to happy to use any means necessary to inflict defeat upon his opponent, and with the grand prize of the Universal title on the line, expect that strategy to be very much to the fore.

But Rollins himself is no slouch when it comes to making the best of his surrounding environment, as this archive clip from Extreme Rules 2014 shows...